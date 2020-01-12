Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The boat which caught fire at Sandy Hook this afternoon.
The boat which caught fire at Sandy Hook this afternoon.
Offbeat

Quick-thinking jetskiers extinguish Sandy Hook fire

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
12th Jan 2020 4:31 PM | Updated: 6:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME quick-thinking jet skiers used the rooster tails produced by their skis to extinguish a fire which broke out at Sandy Hook earlier this afternoon.

The boat which caught fire and came to rest on a pontoon opposite the Sandy Hook Ski Club threatened to spread fire to the bank and nearby houses was extinguished by the jetskiers.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said crews were on scene at Sandy Hook to investigate, but the boat had sunk before they arrived.

editors picks fire jetski rooster tail sandy hook
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Valuable gown found in Ballina charity bin

        premium_icon Valuable gown found in Ballina charity bin

        News A VALUABLE vintage gown was found among donated items.

        Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        premium_icon Senior firey accused of sexual touching to defend charges

        Crime Gregory Michael Davis accused of sex abuse while on deployment.

        ‘Horrified, angry’ high school teachers organise protest

        premium_icon ‘Horrified, angry’ high school teachers organise protest

        News TWO local teachers have organised a peaceful protest to demand real action from the...

        Celeste's 'Hemsworth sandwich' won RFS fundraiser

        premium_icon Celeste's 'Hemsworth sandwich' won RFS fundraiser

        News The comedian had fun on stage with the celebrity siblings