Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One sign propelled Fr Bower into a social media sensation. Picture: Peter Clark
One sign propelled Fr Bower into a social media sensation. Picture: Peter Clark
Opinion

YOUR SAY: Queensland's conversion therapy ban - a first for Australia

bmuir
by
24th Aug 2020 11:21 AM

Religious schools and organisations and the LNP fought a move by the Queensland government to make LGBTQIA-related conversion therapy a crime in the state last week.

All LNP members of parliament and the usual right-wing, religious stalwarts voted against the new legislation.

It is utterly perverse that religious influence continues to permeate into the legislation and politics of this country in this day and age, especially after all the harm the church has caused by interfering in public policy. Religion has no place in politics.

No one should ever dictate to a person what their sexuality should be, especially if it does not fit with nonsensical religious drivel or societal "norms".

Despite this, the government was still able to criminalise conversion therapy thanks largely to the Greens support.
Queensland is now the only state/territory that has successfully banned conversion therapy.

There is no credible evidence that conversion therapy can change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.

Rather, research has clearly shown that these practices pose devastating effects for young people including depression, substance abuse, decreased self esteem, homelessness and suicide.

More Stories

Show More
gay conversion therapy gay rights lnp opinion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman's body found in East Lismore home

        Premium Content Woman's body found in East Lismore home

        News POLICE are investigating the death of Northern Rivers woman who is yet to be formally identified.

        Redmen no match for rampaging Seahorses

        Premium Content Redmen no match for rampaging Seahorses

        Rugby Union A red hot Ballina Seahorses side ran riot over the Grafton Redmen with an...

        Ballina horse trainer disqualified by Racing NSW

        Premium Content Ballina horse trainer disqualified by Racing NSW

        News THE local trainer’s eight-year good record was considered during the punishment.

        From film to building: COVID webinars to support businesses

        Premium Content From film to building: COVID webinars to support businesses

        News A NUMBER of online tools, webinars and other toolkits are available to Northern NSW...