Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged by police for breaching hotel quarantine after he allegedly left his hotel room via a window to buy food.
A man has been charged by police for breaching hotel quarantine after he allegedly left his hotel room via a window to buy food.
Crime

Queenslander leaves hotel quarantine ‘to get food’

18th Aug 2020 3:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged a 36-year-old man after he was caught breaching hotel quarantine in Hobart.

The man, who arrived from Queensland on Monday, was directed to quarantine in government provided accommodation for 14 days.

This morning security staff at the hotel informed police that the man had illegally left his room through a window.

CCTV footage allegedly showed he had left late last night, and again this morning, to purchase food from a nearby outlet.

Tasmania Police said there was no evidence that any members of the community were put at risk during the breach.

Police arrested the man this morning and charged him with two counts of failing to comply with lawful requirement or direction of an emergency management worker.

He is expected to appear in court this afternoon.

Non-compliance with COVID-19 requirements can be reported here.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au

Originally published as Queenslander leaves hotel quarantine 'to get food'

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way in Ballina Shire

        Premium Content MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way in Ballina Shire

        News RUMOURS were abuzz after council confirmed a road would be closed for 24 hours, but it’s not for Nicole Kidman’s shoot.

        • 18th Aug 2020 3:20 PM
        Ambo drama: Woman, 90, forced to catch taxi to hospital

        Premium Content Ambo drama: Woman, 90, forced to catch taxi to hospital

        News NSW paramedics refused to take woman in her 90s to hospital

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Rappville Community Hall plans unveiled

        Premium Content HAVE YOUR SAY: Rappville Community Hall plans unveiled

        News THE anticipated plans for Rappville Community Hall are on exhibition to the...

        Investigations under way after reports of missing man

        Investigations under way after reports of missing man

        News Lismore resident was last seen on Thursday, August 13