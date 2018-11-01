Police crack down on paper plates

Superintendent David Johnson with some of the false plates that have been confiscated by police.

Superintendent David Johnson with some of the false plates that have been confiscated by police.

A MAJOR crackdown on unregistered vehicles and fake registration plates has been announced by Queensland police.

The three month operation, codenamed Quebec Yield, will also target drivers for red light, mobile phone and seat belt offences.

"We know those with false plates are more likely to commit traffic offences and other criminal offences which puts our community at risk," Superintendent David Johnson said.

"It also means the State Government has to foot the bill when motorists without insurance coverage cause crashes and injure others on our roads."

Some of the false plates that have been confiscated by police.

Colour printers are being used to print out identical plates on paper.

Police have found this is one of the many ways unlicensed drivers are attempting to dupe the system.

At least 75 people have lost their lives due to unlicensed drivers in recent years.

Between 2013 and 2017, more than $19 million in settlement payments from the State have come due to crashes involving unregistered vehicles.

Quebec Yield will be a statewide operation. It begins today.