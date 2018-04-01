Cat hurler’s bizarre apology

The RSPCA tracked down the man responsible for throwing a cat. Picture: Supplied

HE WAS caught on camera hysterically laughing after forcefully throwing a cat into a wall and now, the Queensland teenager behind the harrowing video has come forward to apologise and admit a fine would be "well deserved".

Earlier this week, RSPCA Queensland asked for help to track down the person in the video, who was filmed hurling the black cat over a fence before it smashed into a neighbour's house.

Samuel Conroy, 19, says he is the person in the viral video and contacted 9News today to apologise for his behaviour.

"I'm at fault," he told the publication. "I shouldn't have done it and I'm sorry".

"I don't want to make it look like I'm hiding. I'm owning up to my actions," he added.

Mr Conroy said the incident occurred two weeks ago at the house he's renting in Ipswich, an hour outside of Brisbane.

"I was living there with my mate and it was his mother's cat. It was always scratching the screens - that wasn't caught on the video," he told 9news.

"I picked it up and, pretty obviously, what the video shows is what I did."

After the cat slammed into the side of the house, the camera panned back to Mr Conroy, who was hysterically laughing.

"It was a friend of a friend who was at our house visiting. I wasn't laughing at me throwing the cat - I was laughing at me being recorded," he said.

The teenager said his behaviour stemmed from anger.

"It was a case of me letting my anger take over, rather than using my brain," he said.

"I tried getting it out of our yard and onto the roof, but missed the distance."

The Ipswich teenager claims the cat walked back to the house ten minutes later and was "100 per cent fine".

Mr Conroy said another reason why he decided to throw the cat was because "we don't want it as a pet".

"I started feeling sorry for it, so I took it inside, fed it and gave it some water," he said.

"The fact is no one in our household likes cats. We don't want it as a pet. She (the homeowner) has moved to Melbourne - she should have taken the cat with her."

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said the man is expected to be charged next week and the other person in the video, who was also laughing at the cat being thrown, may face animal cruelty charges.

Animal cruelty charges in Queensland carry a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment or a $22,000 fine.