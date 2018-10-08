Menu
Matthew Hayden after a surfing accident on Stradbroke Island. Picture: haydos359/Instagram
News

Cricket great in Straddie surf scare

by Caitlin Smith
8th Oct 2018 10:09 AM

QUEENSLAND cricket great Matthew Hayden appears to have had a narrow escape from major injury following a holiday surfing accident.

Hayden posted a photo on Instagram last night, in which he wears a cervical collar and sports two serious abrasions on his forehead.

In what he described as his "last attention seeking post", Hayden thanks friends on Stradbroke Island for their support.

"Especially Ben and Sue Kelley for the fast diagnosis with MRI, CT scan. Fractured C6, torn C5, C4 ligaments, safe to save I truly dodged a bullet. Thank you everyone."

Hayden posted another photo on Instagram a day earlier to say the he'd come off second best taking on the "Straddie back bank".

"Game over for a few days".

