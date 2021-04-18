Queen sits alone as William, Harry show surprising unity

Prince Philip, the "unwaveringly loyal" rock of the Royal Family, was laid to rest in a sombre, dignified farewell at Windsor Castle last night.

The socially distanced service was all the more intimate, as the Queen, wearing a black face mask, said her last goodbye to her husband of 73 years.

Hundreds gathered in the streets of Windsor outside the castle to pay their respects to Prince Philip, who died aged 99, despite police requests to stay away because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Queen cut a solitary figure inside St George's as she bade farewell to her husband of 73 years. Picture: Supplied

The Queen bows her head during Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Getty

The hum of the personally designed Land Rover was all that could be heard during a national minute's silence before his coffin was taken into St George's Chapel.

Australia's Governor General David Hurley spoke to the Queen before the funeral, offering condolences on behalf of our nation for the loss of the much loved and admired Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Charles and Camilla at the service. Picture: Channel 7

The Queen personally chose the flowers for her husband’s coffin. Picture: AFP

The Queen personally chose the flowers in the wreath for her husband's coffin.

The arrangement included white lilies, small white roses, white freesia, white wax flower, white sweet peas and jasmine.

There were also white lilies and white roses in the flowers placed around St George's Chapel.

HARRY AND WILLIAM SHOW SOLIDARITY

The Queen was the first to leave St George's Chapel after the 50-minute funeral, where Prince Harry and Prince William walked shoulder to shoulder together back to Windsor Castle.

After more than a year-long feud, the brothers put on a display of spontaneous solidarity following the moving service for Prince Philip.

The rest of the family walked back up the hill to the State Entrance of the castle.

The sight of the brothers walking together would have given solace to the Queen, after a feud sparked by Megxit.

The brothers showed solidarity after the funeral. Picture: Supplied

Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate after the funeral. Picture: Supplied

The dispute was worsened by Prince Harry's interview with Oprah in March where he claimed his brother was "trapped" in his role.

The headlines of Friday's papers in the UK were about how the brothers were separated during the official funeral procession.

Their cousin Peter Phillips, 43, walked between them in a diplomatic move by the Queen, who also ordered that no members of the royal family wore military uniform.

That call was made to protect the feelings of Prince Harry, who would have been denied the privilege following Megxit.

He was stripped of his military titles because of his decision to step back from's royal duties.

Prince Harry, 36, and Prince William, 38, walked behind his casket in the funeral procession.

They had a private meeting before the memorial to set aside their personal differences so they could honour their grandfather without incident.

MEGHAN, HARRY PAY TRIBUTE

Meghan and Prince Harry paid tribute to Prince Philip with a handwritten message left on the wreath.

The couple chose local flowers for their tribute, which was a way of allowing the pregnant Meghan to show her support.

The Duchess of Sussex, 39, was watching the service on a life stream in California because she was too pregnant to fly.

The flowers in the wreath included Acanthus mollis (Bear's breeches), the national flower of Greece, to represent Philip's heritage, and Eryngium (sea holly), to represent the Royal Marines.

The wreath also featured campanula flowers for gratitude and everlasting love, rosemary to signify remembrance, lavender for devotion, and roses in honour of June being Philip's birth month.

Royals escort Prince Philip’s coffin to funeral service: Prince Philip was escorted in his coffin from Windsor Castle on a specially built Land Rover as his children and grandchildren walk behind.

HARRY SITS OPPOSITE WILLIAM ALONE

Prince Harry attended the funeral alone, sitting in the church away from his brother Prince William, with all members of the royal family forced to socially distance.

There was no eulogy, in keeping with royal protocol, but poignant prayers offered an insight into the character of Prince Philip, and the mark that he left on his family and the Commonwealth.

Reverend David Conner, the Dean of Windsor, led the service.

Prince Harry bows his head during Prince Philip's funeral. The Duke of Sussex sat along during the service. Picture: Supplied

"With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us," Reverend Conner said.

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

"Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity."

Fuss-free Prince Philip was forensic in the details for his funeral, which he had planned for at least five years under the codename Operation Forth Bridge.

The funeral was scaled back from 800 mourners to just 30 to comply with Britain's coronavirus rules.

The Queen, 94, his children Prince Charles, 72, Princess Anne,70, Prince Andrew, 61, and Prince Edward, 57, were part of the funeral procession.

Their partners, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also attended, along with the Queen and Prince Philip's other grandchildren Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Louise Windsor, and James, Viscount Severn.

Australia was represented by Commodore Guy Holthouse, our most senior defence member in Britain, who was part of a guard of honour outside the chapel.

FUSS-FREE PHILIP

Prince Philip's military service - he was mentioned in dispatches for his service in the Royal Navy during the Second World War - was neatly stitched into the simple funeral service.

His naval cap and sword, along with a wreath of flowers, were laid on his coffin, which was made of English Oak.

The first hymn, Eternal Father, Strong to Save, is a sailors' anthem.

The Last Post was played by the Buglers of the Royal Marines - in a personal nod to the unit that he was Captain General of for 64 years.

And those same buglers also sounded Action Stations - a call to arms for those in the navy during war time, which has now become a tradition at military funerals.

The funeral began at 3pm local time in London - 11pm in Australia's eastern states.

There was a national minute's silence in Britain at the beginning of the 50-minute service.

Aircraft were grounded at Heathrow Airport - which is just 12km away from Windsor - for six minutes at the time of the silent tribute to ensure there were no interruptions.

The funeral was televised, with British broadcasters clearing their schedules to allow the nation to pay their respects to the duke.

More than 10 million had tuned in - a fitting tribute to Prince Philip, who had suggested that the Queen's Coronation in 1953 should be televised to open up the Royal Family to the people.

A Buckingham Palace source had insisted during the week that while this was an international event, it was, at its core, a family funeral, with just 30 people present.

The slimmed-down formalities, however, may have appealed to the straight-talking prince, who had an aversion to "fuss", according to his family.

At the end of the funeral, led by the Dean of Windsor with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the duke has been privately interred in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel.

When the Queen dies, he will be transferred to lie alongside her in the King George VI memorial chapel, which houses the remains of her father, George VI, her mother, and the ashes of her younger sister, Princess Margaret.

Royal family tribute video to Prince Philip: A montage to commemorate the extraordinary life of The Duke of Edinburgh, made unique by its sheer breadth of experience, and the wartime generation he was part of. With words by the Poet Laureate.

