Queen pulls out of service due to illness

The Queen attended the Royal Windsor Cup polo at the Guards Polo Club with Prince Philip on June 24.

QUEEN Elizabeth cancelled an event last night in London after falling ill.

The 92-year-old monarch made a last-minute decision not to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George.

"The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning's service at St Paul's Cathedral,'' Buckingham Palace said in a brief statement.

"Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order.''

Aides briefed the media that Her Majesty was not seriously ill, and would be travelling later to Windsor Castle, as she always does on Thursday afternoons. She has cut back her working days in London in recent years and now tries to spend long weekends at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The Queen was seen in public on Monday night attending an event for young leaders from around the Commonwealth with her grandson Prince Harry and Harry's wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

She was also seen most days last week at the Royal Ascot race meeting, looking in fine spirits with her husband, the 97-year-old Prince Philip.

The Order of St Michael and St George is one of the orders of chivalry from which honours are granted by the Queen on the advice of the Prime Minister each year.

The Order was founded by the Prince Regent, who later became King George IV, in 1818 and is now used to honour distinguished overseas and foreign affairs service.

The Chapel of the Order of St Michael and St George is housed at St Paul's Cathedral, which displays the banners of arms of the Knights and Dames Grand Cross.