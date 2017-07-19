Quarry cops $15,000 penalty

THE operator of the Broken Head quarry has been fined $15,000 by the NSW Environment Protection Authority for poor erosion and sediment controls at the Broken Head Quarry.

LEADSHINE Pty Limited has been issued a fine of $15,000 from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) for ongoing poor erosion and sediment controls at the Broken Head Quarry.

Inspections of the quarry by the EPA "repeatedly" found sediment and erosion controls were "inadequate".

EPA Regional Director North Adam Gilligan said Leadshine had a responsibility to ensure appropriate controls were in place to "prevent impacts on the surrounding environment".

He said controls were both "poorly designed and constructed" and were not "properly maintained".

"There was evidence that inadequate capacity was being maintained in the sediment basins to capture sediment after rainfall and a significant failure of stormwater diversion works had occurred," Mr Gilligan said.

"Leadshine's Environment Protection Licence requires that activities are carried out in a competent manner. Clearly this was not the case."

The EPA issued Pollution Reduction Programs to the company in July and December 2016 requiring Leadshine to review and improve the sediment and erosion controls at the quarry.

But Mr Gilligan said the EPA had not been satisfied with the company's actions in response to the programs.

"It is disappointing that the EPA's requirements for the controls to be improved have not been complied with.

"The EPA has been working with Leadshine since 2016 in seeking to have the site's sediment and erosion controls upgraded to acceptable standards, however recent inspections confirmed that fundamental deficiencies in the controls remained," he said.

He also said the company showed an intolerable "complete disregard for the environment", noting sediment laden waters can have a serious impact local waterways.

The EPA will continue to monitor activities at the quarry to ensure improvements are made.