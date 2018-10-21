UPDATE: Storm cells surrounding southeast amid fresh warning

UPDATE:

SEVERE storms are about to lash the southeast.

A warning has been issued, bringing the prospect of heavy rain, large hailstones and damaging winds, with more storms expected to develop across the region as the afternoon progresses.

There are several dangerous storm cells expected to affect different parts of the region.

Hail measuring 2-3cm has already been reported at Boonah, as well as a 106km/h wind gust at Toowoomba Airport.

At 1.15pm, The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeast Queensland, with the prospect of large hailstones and damaging winds, with more storms developing across the region as the afternoon progresses.

Storms are forecast to hit the southeast.

The warning is for people in Southeast Coast and parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said.

"Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Dalby, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Caboolture, Coolangatta, Ipswich and Redcliffe."

EARLIER:

BUREAU of Meteorology forecaster Mark Trenorden said a trough moving towards the coast from western Queensland would push possibly severe thunderstorms and hail over the southeast late today and tomorrow.

At 12.15pm, The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeast Queensland, with the prospect of large hailstones and damaging winds, with more storms developing across the region as the afternoon progresses.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast predicts a high likelihood of storms in the southeast this afternoon.

The warning is for people in parts of Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast forecast districts.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours," the bureau said.

"Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Stanthorpe, Kingaroy, Ipswich, Gatton, Cherbourg, Oakey, Lowood, Nanango and Tara."

And he said that as winds turned north to north-easterly early in the week, maximum temperatures would rise well above average.

By Wednesday, the mercury in the far west, around places such as Longreach and Mt Isa, could push past 40C - about 7C above average, Mr Trenorden said.

Brothers Henry Fyfe, 4, and Tommy, 3, make the most of the sunshine at Tooway Creek, Moffat Beach, as the wet weather finally clears … for a while. Picture: Lachie Millard

Conditions will be slightly cooler in the southeast, with maximums on Wednesday of 32C in Brisbane and 34C in Ipswich - about 5C above average for both cities.

The warmer weather was good news for Sunshine Coast brothers Henry Fyfe, 4, and Tommy, 3.

The boys were cooped up indoors for days as rain battered the southeast, but with the sun's return, they seized the chance to blow off steam at Moffat Beach, where the family can be found at least a few times each week.

"That's their backyard, or they think it is anyway," said father Clint.

Mr Fyfe said the boys usually stayed out of the water over winter but had been eager to resume swimming as soon as the water warmed up, especially Henry, who is going to learn to surf this summer.