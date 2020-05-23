Menu
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, with one of the cases still active.
News

Queensland records two new cases of coronavirus

by Janelle Miles
23rd May 2020 12:41 PM

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced two more cases of pandemic coronavirus, taking the total number of known infections in the state to 1060.

Ms Palaszczuk said only one of the infections was still considered an active case.

She said 13 Queenslanders were still recovering from the infection.

Four of those are being treated in public hospitals, including one in intensive care.

News of the extra two cases comes after Queensland Health confirmed a Rockhampton aged care nurse has been referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission after an alleged breach of public health directions introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

The enrolled nurse at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre tested positive to the virus last week and has been placed in isolation.

Queensland Health launched an external investigation after it emerged the nurse had gone to work despite having mild symptoms and had also returned to the aged care facility after being tested for the virus.

The department confirmed last night the nurse had been suspended pending the outcome of an independent investigation into the matter, which has also been referred to the CCC.

Ms Palaszczuk has described the referral of the case to the CCC as "a procedural matter".

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said last night the department was in the process of finalising the terms of reference for the external investigation into the circumstances surrounding the aged care nurse and the apparent breach of public health orders.

Initial tests for all residents and staff at the nursing home have all come back negative.

"Our focus remains on controlling COVID-19 and reducing its spread and protecting North Rockhampton Nursing Centre residents and staff, and the community, from infection," the department spokeswoman said.

The nurse is believed to have contracted the virus while on a trip to Brisbane for a medical appointment.

She was working at a nurses' station with floor-to-ceiling glass and is understood to have had minimal contact with nursing home residents.

Originally published as Qld records two new cases of coronavirus

