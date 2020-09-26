Menu
Qld records three new COVID-19 cases

by Shae McDonald
26th Sep 2020 10:15 AM

 

Queensland has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 as restrictions ease across the state's southeast.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on social media on Saturday morning.

Two of the cases are crew members from an international ship, who are in hospital.

The third is an overseas arrival in quarantine.

It comes as restrictions on gatherings, aged care homes and hospitals were eased across southeast Queensland on Friday after 14 days of no community transmission.

Up to 30 people can now gather at people's homes and outdoors, in line with the rest of the state.

From 1am on October 1, density restrictions at outdoor cafes, bars and restaurants will reduce from one person per 4sq m to one person per 2sq m.

The sunshine state has also reopened to the Australian Capital Territory, with border controls only now in place for parts of NSW and Victoria.

coronavirus covid-19 health queensland

