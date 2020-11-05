QLD Premier not answering Gladys’ calls

Menu
Berejiklian says Palaszczuk won’t pick up her calls in border battle
Ellen Ransley
5th Nov 2020 8:10 AM

Gladys Berejiklian has slammed her Queensland counterpart for not answering her phone calls and causing unnecessary pain, as the NSW Premier calls for the state's northern border to open before further "economic devastation."

Speaking on the Today show on Thursday morning, Ms Berejiklian - who on Wednesday announced NSW would open its borders to Victoria on November 23 - said she was still yet to speak to Annastacia Palaszczuk after her success at Saturday's election.

"I've tried. I reached out to her and congratulated her and asked to have that conversation," she said.

"That's fine. But at the end of the day, it is the citizens that hurt … Both hers and mine and citizens across Australia.

"People are really stressed … I urge all of my colleagues across Australia to think of our citizens first."

Gladys Berejiklian said Annastacia Palaszczuk was causing unnecessary pain and “economic devastation” over her border controls.
Host Ali Langdon then asked the NSW Premier to clarify whether Ms Palaszczuk had not answered her phone calls.

"Look, I've messaged her on Sunday and … We've not had that conversation yet which is disappointing," Ms Berejiklian said.

Ms Berejiklian said it wasn't for her to worry about things she couldn't control, but that she would keep pushing the case.

"The economic devastation which will be caused unnecessarily is not worth the pain," she said.

"And both she and the WA Premier really need to sit up and think about Australia. Think about their citizens and citizens across Australia who are suffering because of their decisions."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters on Wednesday border decisions would continue to be made ‘at the end of the month’. Picture: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Queensland opened its borders to all NSW residents bar those living in the Greater Sydney area on Tuesday, a decision Ms Berejiklian said was causing unnecessary stress.

From November 23, all Victorians will be allowed to move freely between Victoria and Sydney, despite a worrying cluster in Sydney's south west.

Ms Palaszczuk told reporters yesterday any further changes to her state's border controls would continue to be made "at the end of the month".

Originally published as QLD Premier not answering Gladys' calls

