Qld Origin team's raucous party at luxury Byron house

The Byron Airbnb property where the Queensland State of Origin team stayed last year has been subject to multiple noise complaints, a court has heard.

The team stayed at a luxury property in Myocum, following their victory in the 2020 series.

A court has heard the team was one of a few groups to attract noise complaints there in a short space of time.

A later, unrelated complaint saw the property owner wind up in court.

Property owner Gregory John Graham, 63, was spared a conviction when he faced Byron Bay Local Court on a charge of resisting or hindering police on Monday.

He received a 12-month conditional release order.

According to court documents, police attended the property just after 11pm on December 20 after a house on the property, where 17 young people were staying, attracted a noise complaint.

Graham and his friend, Anthony Mason Dick, walked up the driveway from his nearby bungalow while police were speaking to the guests.

While police repeatedly tried to identify themselves, Graham and Mr Dick "did not calm down" and hindered police in their efforts to do their job, police said in court documents.

Police will allege the matter escalated as Mr Dick threatened that he was going to get a firearm and return to shoot the officers.

Mr Dick, 53, from Wilsons Creek, has lodged no formal pleas to his charges of intimidating police and obstructing or hindering police, and his matter will return to court later this month.

In court on Monday, solicitor Zoe Hunter lodged a guilty plea to Graham's charge.

"He was the owner of the Airbnb and three weeks prior to this incident he had the Queensland State of Origin team staying there," Ms Hunter said.

The court heard the Origin team and a group of Schoolies had been subject to separate noise complaints shortly before this incident.

"(He) felt it was his responsibility to police the noise complaints," Ms Hunter said.

"Police had lights shining in his face, he didn't realise it was the police at the time.

"Eventually when he realised it was the police he had a conversation with them, told them he had it under control and started to walk away."

She said Mr Graham was "highly remorseful".

"He concedes he was intoxicated and basically was acting like an idiot," she said.