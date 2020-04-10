Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics

Election could be a full postal vote

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:51 AM

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

Originally published as Qld election could be a full postal vote

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        premium_icon COVID BATTLE RAMPS UP: Police, health officials join forces

        News THE Easter holiday period marks a “crucial” moment in preventing the spread of the virus on the Northern Rivers.

        Expert’s warning for parents during coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon Expert’s warning for parents during coronavirus pandemic

        News There will be a tsunami of mental health issues in youths due to the coronavirus...

        Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Coronavirus numbers hit 51 in Northern NSW

        News THE Byron and Tweed shires hold the lion’s share of cases in Northern NSW.

        INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        premium_icon INXS museum, new subdivision on list of paused projects

        News SOME of Ballina Council’s biggest projects have been put on hold in an effort to...