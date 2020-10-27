Qld battered by once in a decade storm

The wild weather is expected to continue. Picture: 7News

A month's worth of rain fell on southeastern Queensland on Tuesday triggering flash flooding and leaving residents to mop up the mess.

And forecasters believe there is more where that came from after Brisbane copped its largest October downpour in 10 years.

The destructive weather dumped 80mm of rain in a single hour at Beachmere, while The Upper Lockyer copped 70mm.

Hailstones the size of tennis balls battered Noosa and Gympie and severe storm warning is in place for the state's southeast.

"A severe thunderstorm near Beenleigh is producing heavy rain which may lead to local flash flooding. The system is slowly moving to the east," The Bureau of Meteorology said.

Brisbane has seen its largest October downpour in a decade and there will be no respite on Wednesday with up to 40mm expected to be dumped on the capital.

⚠️🌩️#Severe Thunderstorm Warning - #SEQld updated ⚠️🌩️

A severe thunderstorm near #Beenleigh is producing heavy rain which may lead to local flash flooding. The system is slowly moving to the east. Warnings: https://t.co/Bi5OVasFdm pic.twitter.com/D5BhiHzFeS — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 27, 2020

Areas which received the biggest drenching were Beachmere (100mm), Caboolture (92mm) and Brisbane (76mm).

Queensland SES were called to 189 jobs overnight in southeast Queensland, including 70 in Brisbane.

Further afield, SES were called to 48 incidents in Moreton Bay, 16 in Redlands, 14 in Logan, and a handful of addresses in Fraser Coast, Gympie, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast areas.

A cars drive through a flooded road in Woolloongabba, where at least five cars were submerged after heavy rain. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"Most of the calls were for leaking roofs, sandbag requests, all that comes with heavy rain," an SES spokesman said.

"Our swift water rescue teams did get called to Longlands Street at Woolloongabba where there were reports of a van underwater, where the man had climbed onto the roof.

"There were five cars flooded around that part."

SES were called to Longlands St at Woolloongabba where a man had to be rescued from the top of his car.

SES were also called to Edinburgh Castle Rd near Chermside where another car was submerged, however crews found the driver on dry land when they arrived.

Staff at Bravehearts Boxing in Stafford clean up after their gym flooded in Tuesday's storms. Picture: Instagram/ bravehearts_boxing

At Stafford, a boxing gym on Stafford Rd was among businesses flooded out, forcing owners to shut the doors for two days.

Brisbane’s CBD received 76mm of rain during Tuesday’s storms. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

Crews were also called out to at least four houses around the southeast struck by lightning.

"That was quite wide ranging, we attended a house at Nanango, Griffin, Sunnybank Hills and McDowall," the spokesman said.

"The Nanango crew went out to that one to investigate the roof space because the resident said they smelt smoke, but there was no fire hazard."

SES were also called to a bus at Newport, along with Energex and Queensland Police, where powerlines had fallen down over the bus.

The @BOM_Qld is forecasting storms for eastern QLD so let’s make sure we’re ready!



⚡️ Move cars under cover or away from trees

⚡️ Secure loose outdoor items.

⚡️ Seek shelter, preferably indoors & never under trees

⚡️Have an emergency kit handy



📸 Ipswich City SES Unit, Oct 25 pic.twitter.com/JeBWcCAc1P — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) October 27, 2020

Queensland police were called to a number of cars underwater in the CBD area, however there were no major road accidents, a police spokesman confirmed.

At least 4346 customers were left without power in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regions for a few hours overnight.

Storms also brought down trees and powerlines and triggered more than 80,000 lightning strikes across southeast Queensland.

Heavy rain on the Sunshine Coast: Heavy rain pelts down on the Sunshine Coast

And a terrifying video showed a funnel cloud (a funnel-shaped cloud of condensed water droplets) forming over Warwick.

Storms threatened to put a dampener on the AFL grand final at the Gabba on Saturday but eased off just before the first bounce.

Many warnings have now been cancelled, but there's a chance of more severe storms on Wednesday.

Up to 35mm is expected to fall on the Gold Coast and up to 40mm on the Sunshine Coast.

