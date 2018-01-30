Qantas announces first location for pilot training academy

Denis Wagner, Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for State Development arrive to announce the first location of the Qantas Pilot Training Academy.

QANTAS has selected Toowoomba as the first site for its much-anticipated Pilot Training Academy.

The announcement will be made this morning at Wellcamp Airport by Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Wagner Corporation director Denis Wagner.

Toowoomba was chosen out of nine shortlisted locations.

The other locations include Alice Springs, Bendigo, Busselton, Dubbo, Launceston, Mackay, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga.

Wellcamp Airport owners the Wagner family has committed $55 million to build the facility.

The academy is expected to bring 700 new jobs to the region and could boost the local economy by $600 million.

Earlier this year Qantas said it planned to have the facility operational in 2019.

The airline is expected to announce the location for a second academy soon.

