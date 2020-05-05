Qantas backflips on credit policy

EXCLUSIVE

Airline giant Qantas has bowed to public pressure and revised its controversial policy regarding customer credits.

The popular flight carrier has come under fire in recent months by disgruntled customers who had their travel plans disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but today the airline is announcing a significant change to credit vouchers.

In recent months customers getting credits had been told by the airline they could only use the credit for a future booking of the same value or more.

So for instance if a customer received a $2000 flight credit for a return flight from Sydney to Melbourne, this amount could only be used down the track for another booking of the same value of $2000 or a higher amount.

This angered many customers.

Qantas has bowed to public pressure over its controversial airline credits policy. Picture: Getty Images

But a Qantas spokesman said they had listened to customer complaints and have decided to change their policy.

"We have listened to feedback from customers and are making changes to our back end systems so these vouchers can be used multiple times," he said.

"This provides more flexibility in how these vouchers are used.

"A customer could use the travel credit from a cancelled flight to London to instead go on several interstate holidays over the next 18 months or so.

"We will be keen to stimulate demand once the coronavirus passes and travel restrictions are eased which means lots of low airfares out customers can use their travel credits on."

Customers who have been booked on future Qantas and Jetstar booking impacted by COVID-19 will be able to split travel credit across multiple bookings.

Credit policies on Jetstar flights impacted by COVID-19 have been revised. PictureL Supplied

This will be available on both airlines' websites from June.

Credit vouchers are also valid until 31 December, 2021.

Customers who made bookings using a third-party travel agent or website have been advised to contact them directly.

Meanwhile rival website Virgin Australia remains in voluntary administration and is looking for bidders to take over the company.

Bids for the airline are due on Friday, May 15.

For customers who hold a valid ticket for travel up to September 30 2020 they are able to change their booking or request a travel credit without incurring a change or cancellation fee.

And just last week troubled travel company Flight Centre finally backed down on charging customers exorbitant cancellation fees on bookings they could no longer take.

It comes after customers were left furious they were initially being charged $300 per person to cancel their international bookings in order to get a full refund.

Law firm Slater and Gordon has also launched a class action against major airlines, travel agents and companies and believes customers should be entitled to cash refunds and not credits.

