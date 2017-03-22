Python eats possum and its baby

A photo and video capturing a python eating a possum is nature at it's best/worst?

IT IS nature at it's most raw.

A python manages to grab, strangle and then consume a possum.

And it was all captured on video by Brooklet resident Nathan Cooper when he was on Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park today.

Python eats possum: Python eats possum

"It took about 25 mins (for the snake) to drag (the possum) off the road and eat it although the tail is still hanging out,” Mr Cooper said.

"Poor little possum.”

Python makes a meal out of a possum in Suffolk Park. Nathan Cooper

Mr Cooper said the possum must have been living in the palm tree nearby when the snake attacked.

"It looks like a mum as well by the looks of it with a little baby in the pouch,” he said.