Putting coloured lights on your car might cost you $2000

Police are warning against using coloured lights on vehicles. Contributed

IF YOU are thinking about adding a bit of bling to your car ... maybe you should think twice.

NSW Police Traffic and Highway Partol Command posted a warning on their Facebook page: "You are not permitted to fit additional coloured lights to a vehicle or motorcycle.

"Generally, white and amber coloured lights towards the front, red to the rear, amber to the side.

"The onus is upon the driver of the vehicle to ensure compliance."

Failure to comply could earn you a defect notice and a maximum court penalty of $2200 (Penalty notices $110 - $650).

The post attracted lots of comments, and exposed a lot of confusion in the community about the use of coloured lights.

Suzy Ellem asked: "Then why are car LEDs sold legally? I see plenty of drivers using these in their wheels and under the sills and bonnets of their cars".

Lenard Conroy said: "Anything but red and blue. I looked on roads and maritime I see no road rules against adding extra lights except you cannot add red and blue lights that's all".

Kirsty Blakely said: "Some of the lights on cars now are hazardous enough...those arctic white that you'd swear were on high beam and then the headlights that appear to change colour as you approach".