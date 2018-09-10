Menu
Login
Display what you love with style.
Display what you love with style. iStock
Home & Decorating

Put some love into interior design

by TRACEY HORDERN
10th Sep 2018 12:00 PM

I have a friend who is known among her family and friends as the proud owner of "the wall of love".

It is essentially a large collage on a corkboard hung above her work desk and it's composed of artistically placed photos of those she loves and an assortment of mementos of happy events. My friend tells me every time she sees it she derives great pleasure from the reminders of the people and places she loves.

This got me thinking about how our choice of interiors and decor items can work to uplift our mood. But, there are so many elements of our homes that are capable of delivering a mood enhancement. The best way to ascertain what would work for you is to ask yourself, "What do I love and what brings me joy?"

For instance, for me, it's books. Books have been my constant friends since I could read. But I also love the look of books - almost as much as the content. A stack of beautiful books, an overflowing bookshelf quite simply, brings me joy.

For many people I know, colour truly sets them off - though, I hasten to add, in a good way. So for those that love colour, I would suggest taking the risk and painting something in a rich and bold hue that they love.

Travel is something most of us love, so consider styling vignettes of mementos that you have collected on your travels. A small piece on display can transport you mentally, stirring beautiful memories of far-flung places.

decor interior design mood tracey hordern
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    Magpies flying into AFL finals

    News BYRON Magpies are aiming to make it three in a row at this weekend's AFL final at the Cavanbah.

    • 10th Sep 2018 1:30 PM
    New life for Mullum hospital site after $3million clean up

    New life for Mullum hospital site after $3million clean up

    News Asbestos clean up at Mullum Hospital

    • 10th Sep 2018 12:49 PM
    OPINION: Together we all do much better

    OPINION: Together we all do much better

    News Business after hours is here again.

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Local Partners