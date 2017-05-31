Put on your thinking sombrero

CIRCUS ARTS: Off to Tasmania for a Circus Festival.

FRIENDS of the Circus are putting on a trivia night to raise money to get the Circus Arts Performance Troupe to the Tasmanian Circus Festival in January Next year.

The not for profit group will stage a Circus Trivia Fiesta at 6pm on this Saturday at Circus Arts- 17 Centennial Circuit, Arts & Industry Park, Byron Bay.

Friends of the Circus are a group of parents who organise fund raisers to help make their childrens' circus dreams come true.

With this support, Circus Arts Performance Troupe students have performed regularly at major festivals such as Splendour in the Grass and Bluesfest and have introduced new, advanced equipment into their training regimen including a fast track, teeterboard and an aerial counterweighting system.

Their current mission is to raise the funds for travel and expenses for the Troupe to get to the festival.

The quiz night with delicious Mexican food, circus entertainment and a silent auction is an event not to be missed and you may even walk away with prizes for your knowledge!

So don your sombrerosand support the Tas-venture!

Cost for meal and trivia is $30. Event entry only $15.

There is a 10% discount for groups of 8 or more.

To book call 66856566 or email info@friendsofthe circus.org.au