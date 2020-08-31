Push to save Banyabba koalas grows after ceremony

Save Banyabba Koalas have presented to John Barilaro in Casino. The group is pictured here at a protest at Myrtle State forest.

Save Banyabba Koalas have presented to John Barilaro in Casino. The group is pictured here at a protest at Myrtle State forest.

THE Save the Banyabba Koalas group has continued its push to protect the species with an official letter presentation to Monaro MP John Barilaro.

The letters called for an immediate end to logging in Myrtle State Forest, resurveying of koala populations in Banyabba corridor and full implementation of parliamentary inquiry into koala populations recommendations.

Group member Naomi Shine said that the presentation had already provided some benefits to the group.

“It was an amazing morning because we had one of the members of the families from the traditional custodians turn up … so we’ve made another link with traditional custodians of the area,” Ms Shine said.

“It was really important to turn up to the forestry office.

“We really wanted to have a presence and have a connection with forestry corporations let them know that we are on their case and we want them to stop logging native forests.”

Ms Shine said she hopes the event at Casino demonstrates the level of public support to the policymakers.

“We want decision makers to look at how so many people in the general community are concerned about koalas and really care about koalas and the fact they’re an iconic species,” Ms Shine said.

“Koalas are ending up to represent something really important to a lot of people and we’d love policymakers and people like John Barilaro and Premier (Gladys) Berejiklian to really wake up to the fact there’s some very unhappy people about the state of koalas in New South Wales.”

Ms Shine called on the public to show their support if they want to ensure the survival of the Banyabba Koalas.

“Get involved because it really is about (how) we need to protect native forests for the wildlife and for ourselves to ameliorate climate change,” she said.