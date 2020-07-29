Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The mural in an alley way near the skate park appeared yesterday and (at right) the photo of Koby Mitchell which clearly inspired it.
The mural in an alley way near the skate park appeared yesterday and (at right) the photo of Koby Mitchell which clearly inspired it.
News

Push to rename skatepark after Koby takes a new turn

Janine Watson
28th Jul 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 29th Jul 2020 6:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE grieving loved ones of young Koby Mitchell are working with the Indigenous community to come up with a new Gumbaynggirr name for the skatepark he loved so much.

The 19-year-old grew up in Coffs Harbour and recently moved to the Jindabyne area.

He went missing from a hotel at around 1am on Thursday, July 16. His car was located locked and secured at a campground on the Alpine Way and three days later his body was located.

Koby was a keen skater and lifelong friend Charlotte Bennett-Hill kicked off a campaign to have the Coffs Harbour skatepark named in his honour.

As discussions with Coffs Harbour City Councillors and staff have progressed, loved ones have decided to work with the Indigenous community to come up with an appropriate Gumbaynggirr name.

"We wanted to pay homage to the Indigenous people of Australia. We felt that we don't do that enough and specially as young people we should be pushing that more, and we wanted not only to honour Koby but other skaters," Charlotte said.

Charlotte Bennett-Hill (below Koby) has been a lifelong friend.
Charlotte Bennett-Hill (below Koby) has been a lifelong friend.

"We're looking at names that mean connection, family and coming together so people inside and outside the skating community can feel it is a meeting place of past lives and present."

They are working closely with the Muurrbay Aboriginal Language and Culture Co-operative at Nambucca.

The name should be determined in the coming days and an application will go to Council.

Friend Dylan Connell recently posted a tribute to Koby in the online skateboard magazine Thrasher:

"He was an incredible skater. His friendship, loving nature and passion for skateboarding touched the lives of everyone he crossed paths with. If he wasn't working, or on his board, he was watching Thrasher parts or teaching the younger generation some new tricks."

coffs harbour koby mitchell missing boy skatepark
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lawyer loses appeal against sexual harassment verdict

        premium_icon Lawyer loses appeal against sexual harassment verdict

        News THE defence had likened his behaviour to that of Mr Darcy in Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the court heard.

        NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        premium_icon NSW Gov refuses to reveal schools using toxic gas heaters

        Politics Years after the state government promised to remove toxic heaters

        Man charged over violent break-in remains in custody

        premium_icon Man charged over violent break-in remains in custody

        Crime THE Queensland man is alleged to have broken into a North Coast home and injured...

        Reports a COVID-19 patient fled hospital debunked

        premium_icon Reports a COVID-19 patient fled hospital debunked

        News HEALTH district responds to rumours a positive COVID-19 patient absconded from...