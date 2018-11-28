Upset over ‘ridiculous’ park rules

A Victorian council is seeking to change an outdated set of rules that sees visitors to a popular park area banned from doing a number of seemingly innocent activities.

Rules set out over a century ago ban visitors to Footscray Park from cycling, playing sport and having orange peels on the premises.

At last week's council meeting, Maribyrnong Council proposed they start taking measures to remove the strict rules, the Herald Sun reported.

The current rules state that even engaging in a simple activity like playing cricket or going on a bike ride requires written consent from the council.

Lacrosse players everywhere rejoice — the council is pushing to abolish the park’s outdated rules. Picture: Footscray Park and Gardens/Facebook

A detailed set of rules for Footscray Park were published in the Footscray Independent in 1916, with some more reasonable than others.

Here are a few examples of the rules that were set out for the park:

No person shall enter or remain in the park who may offend against decency as regards to dress, language or conduct.

No person shall leave therein any bottles, orange peel, cast-off clothing or any litter.

No person shall put into the park any horses, cattle, sheep or other animals.

Stray dogs found in the park will be destroyed.

No person shall ride a bicycle in the park except by permission of the council.

No person shall engage in cricket, football, tennis, lacrosse, or any other like game in the park without the authority in writing of the council.

List of park rules printed in the Footscray Independent on February 5, 1916. Picture: Footscray Historical Society/Facebook

The change to regulations is expected to be led by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), with Councillor Simon Crawford saying those old rules just don't work anymore.

"This historical arrangement we had was extremely limiting and it went into detail which was quite ridiculous in today's day and age," he told the Herald Sun.