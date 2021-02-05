Push for public servants to flock to regions despite housing crisis

Is there a housing crisis in the Northern Rivers?

There’s been a big push this week from the NSW Government to see more jobs brought to the regions.

But with countless reports of people struggling to find housing in places like Lismore and Ballina, is it the right idea to have public servants move here?

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro said councils needed to get on board and make the process easier for housing creation.

“Housing issue is a supply and demand issue but it’s a vote of confidence that people want to come to the region” he said.

“A lot of councils are reluctant to support new development and to support greenfield sites for residential or commercial industrial.

“You can’t have it all, you can’t have all the investment and all the services of government and not population growth.

“If you don’t have population growth, you eventually wither away.”

Mr Barilaro said the rollout of job precincts across the state, including the Richmond Valley, would give the regions a better chance at boosting its economy.

“It’s something I will work with councils, I’m confident we can do that and streamline it by cutting the red tape out,” Mr Barilaro said.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro in Lismore.

“I’ve been saying let’s roll out the red carpet.

“If we have decision makers of government, public servants and senior public servants living in the regions, then the kids go to the same school as your kids, you drink at the same pub and go to the same sports clubs than guess what – you’ll get better decisions for your region.

“On the back of COVID last year, one of the upsides was people were leaving Sydney in droves not just to visit the bush but to come and live here and raise their family.

“The housing supply issue is a local government issue and I’m urging councils to have a look at what's in front of them.”

