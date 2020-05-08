Menu
Richard Pusey, the Porsche driver who allegedly fled the scene of a truck crash on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway which killed four police officers, has applied for bail. Picture: AAP/Michael Dodge
News

Pusey seeking release from prison

8th May 2020 5:19 AM

The Porsche driver accused of fleeing the scene of the horrific Eastern Freeway crash that killed four Victorian police officers has applied to be released from prison.

Richard Pusey, 41, has made an application for bail that will be heard at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

He has compiled a "dossier" on how he is being treated in prison that he hopes will bolster his case, a police source told the Herald Sun.

Pusey is currently in protective custody in Melbourne. Picture: Tim Carrafa
Pusey is currently in protective custody at Melbourne Assessment Prison.

The mortgage broker is facing a string of charges following the crash that killed Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, Constable Josh Prestney and Constable Glen Humprhis.

The charges include driving with speed, dangerous, reckless conduct endangering life and failing to remain after a drug test.

Victoria Police alleges Pusey was intercepted by two officers on the Eastern Freeway on April 23 after being seen driving his Porsche 911 at speeds up to 140km/h.

A drug test returned positive readings for methamphetamine and cannabis.

Two other officers arrived at the scene to impound Mr Pusey's car. The four officers were then struck by a truck in the emergency lane and all four were killed.

Mr Pusey was uninjured and left the scene.

Last month, a court heard Pusey was recorded on the bodycam of Leading Senior Constable Taylor, allegedly telling her: "There you go. Amazing. Absolutely amazing. All I wanted to do was go home and have my sushi. Now you've f****ed my f***ing car."

AAP reports Constable Taylor could be heard groaning for help.

He has reportedly compiled a “dossier” on how he is being treated in prison. Picture: Tim Carrafa
bail eastern freeway crash fatalities police porsche richard pusey

