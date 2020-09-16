Puppy farms raided after pregnant dog dies

Two puppy farms have been raided this morning by the RSPCA following reports of “extreme animal cruelty” and breeder malpractice.

The puppy farms in Inverell and Wagga came to the attention of authorities after allegations a pregnant dog died after being denied veterinary care for four days.

The RSPCA told news.com.au in a statement it raided two properties in the Riverina region and northern NSW after executing search warrants.

"On Wednesday 16 September 2020, RSPCA NSW executed multiple search warrants at two properties in regional NSW in light of allegations of animal cruelty and noncompliance of state breeding Codes of Practice," the RSPCA said. "As this case is under active investigation, we are unable to provide further information at this time."

A spokesperson from the Animal Justice Party said a pregnant Boxer, just 10 months old, had become sick while trying to give birth to a litter of puppies and had been denied veterinary care over a number of days.

"She is understood to have died in agony over a period of four days while the surviving puppies were shipped to a pet shop," the Animal Justice Party told news.com.au.

Puppies in cages at one of the puppy farms. Picture: Oscar's Law

Emma Hurst, MP from the Animal Justice Party, said incidents like this will only increase in frequency if puppy farms aren't banned.

"This is the devastating result of our weak laws to protect dogs in NSW. The puppy farming industry is allowed to essentially self-regulate, putting thousands of dogs at risk of serious cruelty and abuse," said Ms Hurst.

"To most people leaving a mother dog to die in agony over four days is horrifying, but these dogs are treated simply as breeding machines by puppy farmers. Across NSW there will be many others just like her: facing a lifetime of confinement, deprived of all socialisation and forced to pump out litter after litter in squalid conditions to supply the pet trade industry.

"Puppy farming is a growing issue in NSW, especially following Victoria's new legislation which effectively stamped out the factory farming of dogs.

"Puppy farmers like this are now surging across the border, knowing that our weak laws fail to protect dogs from this sort of cruelty."

A golden retriever caged at one of the puppy farms.

She warned there are likely "thousands" of dogs living in cruel and "squalid" conditions across NSW.

More than 29,000 people have signed a petition started by Ms Hurst calling for a ban on the practice of puppy farming.

A poodle with an untreated eye infection.

A schnauzer and golden retriever in a cage.