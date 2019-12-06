Menu
Puppy 'Bucket' allegedly shot three times with bow and arrow

6th Dec 2019 8:30 PM
A man has been charged after he allegedly shot a puppy with a longbow and arrow.

About 8am Friday, police were called to a property on Canowindra Court, South Golden Beach following reports an eight-month-old puppy was shot.

Officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District were told a man had allegedly fired three arrows at the eight-month-old puppy, Bucket, with the third arrow striking the puppy in the back.

Residents in neighbouring properties took Bucket to a veterinarian where he was put down due to the severity of his injuries.

Police spoke to a 59-year-old man and he was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

The man was charged with commit an act of aggravated cruelty upon an animal and recklessly beat and seriously injure an animal.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court on Monday 13 January 2020.

