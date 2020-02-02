Pucovski’s return a positive sign for Aussie cricket

Will Pucovski of Victoria bats during day 3 of the Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and New South Wales at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Friday, November 29, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP

Will Pucovski has set his sights on higher leadership honours after being chosen to captain a Cricket Australia XI against the England Lions in a series that begins on Sunday.

Pucovski will celebrate his 22nd birthday by tossing the coin at Metricon Stadium in the first of three 50-over games against the England Lions.

The Victorian is in charge of a squad that features former Australian T20 spinner Cameron Boyce, 30, and Jake Lehmann, a veteran of 53 first-class matches.

Will Pucovski will lead a Cricket Australia XI. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

Pucovski is also back in the Australian fold for the first time since his fast-tracked selection in the Test squad against Sri Lanka 12 months ago.

The batting prodigy represented Australia A in November's tour match against Pakistan before ruling himself out of Test selection to focus on his mental health.

"Obviously there's been some challenges, but I'm definitely making big strides forward," Pucovski said from Gold Coast.

"I like doing it (captaincy). I guess I like thinking about the game, so in that sense it's really good.

"Anytime you're selected to represent an Australia XI in any capacity is a huge honour.

"I've had a taste of it (Australian selection) here and there and it's been a pretty awesome experience when I have been in there. From a personal point of view I'd love to stay in these colours."

Pucovski has his eyes set on higher leadership honours. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge

Boyce played the last of his seven T20s for Australia four years ago although is fresh from collecting 14 Big Bash wickets for Melbourne Renegades and has Shane Warne's backing for the T20 World Cup.

England Lions selected three Test players in their squad for the four-day games at the backend of the series, which will be played against

"Bringing the Test guys back they're probably looking to the Ashes in a couple of years here and seeing how guys adjust to Australian conditions," Pucovski said.

"Hopefully they don't adapt too well in these three one-dayers and we can knock them off."