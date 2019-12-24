Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Armed man sends M'boro CBD into lockdown

Christian Berechree
by
24th Dec 2019 7:42 AM | Updated: 9:16 AM

POLICE have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an armed man in Maryborough.

A declaration was made at 3.35am after the man, who is believed to be in a residential property, stated he had weapons and would use them on others.

Police were notified and immediately attended the scene, establishing a cordon of the area.

Maryborough's Adelaide Lane between Ann and Albert sts is in the middle of an alleged siege. Streets surrounding the lane have been blocked off by police.
Maryborough's Adelaide Lane between Ann and Albert sts is in the middle of an alleged siege. Streets surrounding the lane have been blocked off by police. Boni Holmes

It is unknown if anyone else is inside the residence with the man.

"The PSPA declaration for Alice Street encompasses the area surrounding Alice Street to Adelaide Lane and boundaries of Bazaar Street, Anne Street and Lennox Street," police said.

Maryborough's Adelaide Lane between Ann and Albert sts is in the middle of an alleged siege. Streets surrounding the lane have been blocked off by police.
Maryborough's Adelaide Lane between Ann and Albert sts is in the middle of an alleged siege. Streets surrounding the lane have been blocked off by police. Boni Holmes

"Residents within the cordon are advised to stay indoors and members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Specialist police and negotiators are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
armed man fccrime police police media
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies after car crashes into tree

        premium_icon Man dies after car crashes into tree

        News A man on a student visa died in a single car crash on Eltham Road in Eltham, after his vehicle hit a tree on Sunday afternoon.

        Man in critical condition after Ballina street brawl

        premium_icon Man in critical condition after Ballina street brawl

        Crime A man has suffered life-threatening injuries following a brawl

        Broken Head: New restricted parking

        premium_icon Broken Head: New restricted parking

        News If there are no signs in place, people cannot legally park along Seven Mile Beach...

        The toys that are hot this Christmas

        premium_icon The toys that are hot this Christmas

        News TOY shopping has become increasingly focused on educational and socially engaging...