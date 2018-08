FIRE FIGHTERS have battled through the early hours of this morning to save Dalby's Commercial Hotel.

Emergency services were called to the pub, affectionately known as Mary's, at 1.50am this morning.

Fire crews have watered down neighbouring buildings to protect them from the blaze.

Dalby Police Sergeant Clinton Ryan said the fire had torn through the building.

Sgt Ryan said an investigation into the cause of the fire was underway.

More to come.