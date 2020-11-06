Menu
Pub feeds for all: $100 voucher plan for NSW

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
6th Nov 2020 8:06 AM


 

The NSW Government is preparing to pick up the bill at your local pub or restaurant to keep the hospitality industry afloat.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is canvassing the idea to hand out $100 vouchers redeemable to families to spend at restaurants, cafes, clubs or pubs, The Australian reports.

The cash would not be able to be used for the purchase of alcohol and would only be given to people over the age of 18.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian with Treasurer Dominic Perrottet. Picture: Dylan Coker

It is expected to be the centrepiece of the state budget, which will be announced later this month, at a cost of around $500 million.

The program would provide $100 to households with more than two people, while single person households would receive $50.

The Australian also reports the matter has been signed off by the government's Expenditure Review Committee.

 

 

LATEST COVID ALERTS

Residents across southwest Sydney have been urged to get tested for COVID-19 after the virus was found in local sewage.

Residents of Leppington, Catherine Field, Gledswood Hills, Varroville and Denham Court have been asked by NSW Health to get tested after virus traces were detected in samples from the area's sewage.

The state's sewage surveillance program found remnants of COVID-19 in samples from a local sewage pumping station, which drains from these suburbs, on November 4.

A statement from NSW Health asked residents to get tested even if they have "the mildest COVID-19 symptoms".

"Symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, tiredness, fever or loss of taste or smell can all signal COVID-19," the statement read.

Locals can get tested nearby at drive-through clinics in Prestons, Leppington and Gledswood Hills, a pop-up clinic in Oran Park, or Ingleburn Laverty Pathology.

