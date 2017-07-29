News

Psychedelica with popular DJ launches next Friday

29th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
DJ Peter Hayes aka Tetrameth
DJ Peter Hayes aka Tetrameth

WIDELY known as Australia's best Psy Trance DJ, Pete Hayes aka 'Tetrameth' has teamed up with One Vision Productions to offer his internationally recognised skills to the youth of the Byron Shire.

One Vision Productions Creative Hub will now be open on Friday nights from 5pm to 9pm from this Friday, August 4, with the official launch featuring the renowned DJ.

"Influenced by a wide array of musical sources, Tetrameth's unique style is experimental, progressive and steeped in paisley psychedelica. A frequency that is intended to augment the brain and refuel the soul,” states the artist's bio.

It's a similar kind of lateral thinking that inspired One Vision Productions, Founder, Mark Robertson to open Byron's brand new Creative Hub, based in the Byron Arts and Industrial Estate.

The Creative Hub's sole aim is to empower local youth to express themselves through creative mediums. In addition to the regular, free Friday night sessions with local artists, the hub will also offer Hip Hop, street art, acting and dance workshops, Abelton Push music production and DJ courses.

"Our focus is on empowering our youth to explore their creativity　in a safe and supportive environment.　What we're doing is offering young people a space where they can be inspired to create, explore their potential and be met with unlimited opportunity.” Robertson said.　　

"We're really excited to be launching our regular Friday nights and want to forge strong, long term partnerships with other local organisations who also want to support and empower our local youth,” said Mr Robertson.

Friday nights at OVP Creative Hub are drug and alcohol free youth events and all of the community are welcome to attend. This project is currently unfunded and community sponsorship is invited.

One Vision Productions Creative Hub is located at 4/10 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay Arts and Industrial Estate.　

　

Byron Shire News

Topics:  byron bay byron shire dj pete hayes psy trance tetrameth

