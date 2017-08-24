Providing that light bulb moment

Mayor Simon Richardson will give an overview on what the Zero Emissions Byron project has achieved.

IF YOU want to take serious action on climate change, but don't know exactly what to do, next week's meeting of Zero Emissions Byron Bay could just be your light bulb moment.

The Night of Action on Renewables will take place from 6.30pm on August 31 at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall and locals will hear how communities, people and companies, are all leaping at the opportunity to develop their own renewable energy resources all around the world and across the Byron Shire.

"Amazing prospects are emerging as individuals join with others of like mind to harness solar, wind, hydro, biochar - whatever renewable resources are at hand - to replace the obsolete fossil fuels causing climate change,” Zero Emission Byron's Christobel Munson said.

"To kick off, Mayor Simon Richardson will give an overview on what the Zero Emissions Byron project has achieved in the past two years, and specifically, what clear new opportunities are emerging.

"The mayor has already identified likely locations for large-scale renewable projects around the shire.

"With a practical background managing Hepburn Wind, Australia's first community-owned cooperative wind farm, community energy specialist and keynote speaker Taryn Lane travels the world meeting with communities to help them to move their energy use towards renewables. On this Night of Action, she'll talk about operating projects in Australia, global zero-net regions, and trending models of community energy and community investment.”

For more information call 0426 299 787 or email zeroemissionsbyron@ gmail.com or go to

www.zerobyron.org