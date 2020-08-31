Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Adriana and Dale Taylor have welcomed their baby boy Liam George Taylor into the world, after the Spring Creek couple had success with IVF.
Adriana and Dale Taylor have welcomed their baby boy Liam George Taylor into the world, after the Spring Creek couple had success with IVF.
Parenting

Proud parents show off little Liam after IVF success

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
31st Aug 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

"HE HAS shown me a love I didn't think was possible."

A Spring Creek couple who thought they may never be able to start a family welcomed their first baby - a boy - in February.

Describing herself as having been career-focused and not especially maternal, a Lockyer Valley vet was in no rush to have a baby.

But when Adriana Taylor and her husband Dale decided it was time, the couple encountered roadblocks they didn't foresee.

"We were trying to fall pregnant naturally, unsuccessfully for about 18 months," Adriana said.

"Most people will fall pregnant within the first 12 months of trying - if it doesn't happen after that, there's potentially a problem."

LOCAL NEWS: Virus wreaks wedding chaos for Lockyer couple

Though they saw doctors, blood tests and consults did not shed light on why the couple might be struggling to conceive.

"They didn't find anything grossly abnormal at that point," Adriana said.

Even so, the couple considered looking into In vitro fertilisation (IVF) - but spent a year mulling over it.

Adriana and Dale Taylor welcomed their baby boy Liam George Taylor in February.
Adriana and Dale Taylor welcomed their baby boy Liam George Taylor in February.

"We feared it could potentially be an expensive venture," Adriana said.

"Then I heard from a close friends that they used a bulk billing IVF clinic in New South Wales and had success - we decided we would go ahead with it."

Hunting around, they found a clinic that offered bulk billing, First Steps in Springfield.

"They re-did those initial blood tests and they sent me for a uterine ultrasound," Adriana said.

"And we identified the cause of our inability to fall pregnant naturally - the egg and the sperm couldn't get together.

"It was good to know there was a reason."

LOCAL NEWS: Investigation launched after serious farm injury

After the first transfer, the couple discovered the process had been successful: They were expecting.

Liam George Taylor arrived on February 2, 2020.

Liam George Taylor is now six months old.
Liam George Taylor is now six months old.

"He was smiling from only a couple of weeks old," Adriana said.

"They make you want to cry and tear your hair out when they're getting up at all hours of the night … But, when they crack that smile, that's what it's all about - that's love," Adriana said.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

ivf ivf success new baby
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Progress on $200,000 upgrade to sports clubs’ amenities

        Premium Content Progress on $200,000 upgrade to sports clubs’ amenities

        Sport NEW plans for the works were made available the morning of the council’s meeting.

        New Mexican takeaway going ‘insanely’ well

        Premium Content New Mexican takeaway going ‘insanely’ well

        News "We have an amazing chef, there's no way we could pull this off"

        PHOTOS: Marist Brothers host Northern United

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Marist Brothers host Northern United

        News A SELECTION of the best photos from Sunday’s match between Marist Brothers and...

        Man, 21, charged with punching and slapping pregnant partner

        Premium Content Man, 21, charged with punching and slapping pregnant partner

        Crime POLICE will allege the woman was able to get away only after she bit the man on the...