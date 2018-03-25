‘Ask Australia what to do’

Protesters gather for the March for Our Lives rally along Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

CLOSE to one million protesters swamped Washington DC for one of the biggest rallies the city has seen, spearheaded by teenagers who lost their classmates in the recent Florida shooting.

Millions more joined the March For Our Lives gun control demonstration across the United States and the world, backed by serious star power from the likes of Paul McCartney, George and Amal Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus.

The most poignant moments came from the many survivors of mass shootings and families of people killed in of gun violence in the United States.

â€œIâ€™m here for my daughter Britthney Ryen, who was killed 20 years ago today in the Westside school shooting on March 24, 1998,â€? Suzanne Wilson told news.com.au.

Choking back tears, she said she was â€œtotally in aweâ€? of what was happening today after the death of her daughter in Jonesboro, Arkansas, at just 12 years old. â€œIâ€™m ready to see change, and hopefully these children will bring the change that we need.

â€œItâ€™s time. If they (the US government) donâ€™t do it now then weâ€™re going to vote them out.â€?

Miley Cyrus performs as close to a million people attended the March for Our Lives in Washington alone. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

Susan McCarthy, from Washington State, was holding a sign that read: â€œAsk Australia what to do.â€?

She told news.com.au: â€œYou guys have got it right. You had serious issue in 1996 I believe and you changed all your laws and you havenâ€™t had another one since. So why arenâ€™t we doing that?

â€œIt only took you guys one event, and weâ€™re just going to lose people. So come over and make it happen.

â€œI was here at the womenâ€™s march, this is more moving, because itâ€™s the kids.â€?

It was the studentsâ€™ day, but the worldâ€™s most famous faces were there to back them. McCartney marched in New York to honour bandmate and gun violence victim John Lennon.

The former Beatle was joined by his wife Nancy Shevell at the rally blocks away from the Dakota Building, where John Lennon was shot in 1980.

â€œOne of my best friends was killed by gun violence right around here, so itâ€™s important to me not just to march today but to take action tomorrow and to have these people to have their voices heard,â€? McCartney told CNNâ€™s Jason Caroll.

An emotional Jennifer Hudson â€" who lost her mother, brother and nephew to gun violence â€" embraced student figurehead Emma Gonzalez after her speech in Washington and gave a spine-tingling performance of The Times They Are A-Changing.

Around the world, 800 simultaneous events took place on every continent, from Sydney to Belfast to Port Louis in Mauritius.

The streets of DC began filling up from early in the morning as protesters poured into the city by train, car and plane.

Donald Trump left the White House yesterday evening to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. Most protesters were clearly not supporters of the US President, regularly chanting: â€œVote him out!â€?

A group of young men joked that he would probably say â€œthere were only a few hundred people thereâ€? at the march.

There was a brief scuffle when a pro-life activist stormed through the crowd with a megaphone, shouting that â€œPlanned Parenthood kills childrenâ€? as the crowd booed loudly and shouted, â€œGo away!â€?

Another man was seen wearing a National Rifle Association T-shirt, while a loud bang over a speaker made everyone jump.

More than 800 gun control protests are taking place on every continent around the world to call for action to stop gun violence. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

The march, which ran from 12pm to 3pm EST, headed down Pennsylvania Avenue, which connects the White House and Capitol Hill.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, where Nikolas Cruz shot dead 17 children and staff members in February, arrived at the stage to chants of â€œthank youâ€? from the crowd this morning.

The Parkland students have become world-famous since they began their campaign to stamp out gun violence following the tragedy at their school, with Emma Gonzalez turning figurehead for the anti-gun violence movement after a deeply powerful speech â€" as well as a target for pro-gun advocates.

â€œMost of us knew at least one or two that were killed,â€? Stoneman Douglas student Sofie Whitney, 18, told news.com.au. â€œI think itâ€™s just our way of grieving. Everyone does it differently and we couldnâ€™t just sit back while we let everyone forget about us. We need to make sure this never had to happen again, because no kid, no person of any age should go through what we had to go through.â€?

The stage is set for a massive day across the world. Picture: AFP Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Kyra Parrow, whose friend Nick was killed in the shooting, tweeted: â€œHappy birthday to this sweet angel. Today I march for you.â€?

Students displayed signs reading, â€œHope to have as many rights as a gun someday,â€? and â€œGuns should be dying, not kids.â€?

As students arrived in Washington last night, one teenager standing outside the White House with fellow protesters shouted: â€œWeâ€™re not going anywhere. One bullet costs 28 cents. Are we worth 28 cents?â€?

The young people are demanding their â€œlives and safety become a priority and that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings.â€?

Last week an estimated one million students walked out of schools across the US in 17-minute protests against government inaction on gun control and school safety.

If 500,000 show up in Washington today, the turnout would match last yearâ€™s womenâ€™s march and make it one of the largest protests in the city since the Vietnam era. Washington officials are prepared for huge crowds this year, after the size of the womenâ€™s march took them by surprise.

The protesters are hoping the unprecedented action by young people will build on a growing movement for gun control propelled by a stream of horrific mass shootings. They want to see age limits raised for gun purchases, rigorous background checks and the ability to remove firearms from people considered to be a risk. At present, the laws vary wildly across the nation and there have been at least 17 school shootings this year.

A poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research, found that 69 per cent of Americans think gun laws in the United States should be tightened â€" up from 61 per cent who said the same in October of 2016 and 55 per cent when the AP first asked the question in October of 2013.

Protesters outside the US embassy in London raised placards reading â€œProtect kids not guns,â€? â€œNever again,â€? and â€œEnough is enoughâ€?.

In Geneva, students held up signs reading, â€œNRA, sashay awayâ€?, and in Belfast, young people had placards reading, â€œEducation, not assassination.â€?

â€˜VOTE THEM OUTâ€™

The atmosphere was electric in Washington today, with people packed together like sardines on Pennsylvania Avenue close to the White House.

Parents with young children, high school students, teachers and adults came together to call for stronger laws around firearms, many of them school shooting survivors or people who had lost loved-ones to gun violence.

Jen, a teacher from just outside Washington, told news.com.au: â€œItâ€™s really important that we keep guns out of our schools and that there is increased gun laws that keep guns off our streets and out of our communities.â€?

Erin, a university freshman from Connecticut, told news.com.au: â€œThereâ€™s just been so many school shootings in the US that when thereâ€™s news about a school shooting, itâ€™s not even a surprise anymore and thatâ€™s really not OK.

â€œI canâ€™t even differentiate between which one is which because thereâ€™s been so many and thatâ€™s not OK, thatâ€™s why weâ€™re here, to make a difference.

â€œSeeing this many people come together and seeing how much of a change we can make, and not taking no for an answer and making something positive out of something so tragic, Iâ€™m sure thatâ€™s really powerful for the families as well.â€?

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Student David Hogg pictured at the anti-gun violence rally Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

People carried placards reading, â€œBooks not gunsâ€?, â€œMake America Safe Againâ€? and â€œWe call BSâ€?, referencing Emma Gonzalezâ€™s powerful speech.

As they marched, students and performers took to the stage, calling for an end to gun violence, with one 11-year-old survivor from a Chicago telling the crowd that guns â€œtook away my childhood.â€?

Cameron Kasky from Marjory Stoneman Douglas told the crowd that young people had â€œspent our entire lives living through mass shooting after mass shooting.â€?

To huge cheers, he continued: â€œWe hereby promise to fix the broken system weâ€™ve been forced into and fix the world for generations to come. Donâ€™t worry, we got this.

â€œPoliticians, either represent the people or get out ... there the voters are coming.â€?

Musician Sir Paul McCartney takes part in the March for Our Lives Rally near Central Park West in New York. Picture: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP

Emotional Jennifer Hudson embraces student Emma Gonzalez from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Washington, DC. Picture: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Half a million demonstrators are expected in Washington DC, matching the women’s march and making it one of the largest rallies in the city since the Vietnam War. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

The February mass shooting by Nikolas Cruz in Florida left 17 dead and 17 wounded. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP