Protesters gather at proposed 5G site

In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020 photo, a view of a cell tower after a fire, in Dagenham, England. Dozens of European cell towers have been destroyed in recent arson attacks that officials and wireless companies say are fuelled by groundless conspiracy theories linking new 5G mobile networks and the coronavirus pandemic. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

In this Tuesday, April 14, 2020 photo, a view of a cell tower after a fire, in Dagenham, England. Dozens of European cell towers have been destroyed in recent arson attacks that officials and wireless companies say are fuelled by groundless conspiracy theories linking new 5G mobile networks and the coronavirus pandemic. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

A GROUP of people have reportedly gathered in Mullumbimby to protest the construction of what they believe to be a 5G tower.

Videos on social media show police talking to a gathering of people Dalley St chanting “No 5G”.

Last month Byron Shire councillors voted unanimously to immediately contact Telstra and request the company considers a late submission from the council “due to the fact that council had not met since the submission period commenced”.

Councillors unanimously agreed that the council “does not currently support the proposed upgrade that will facilitate 5G technologies and continues to support a moratorium on the installation of 5G technology infrastructure” until information previously requested of is provided.

>>> Byron council calls for moratorium on 5G tower