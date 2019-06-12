Menu
PROJECTOR: Director of Byron School of Art, Christine Willcocks.
Project Space celebrates artist support

12th Jun 2019 4:15 PM

BYRON School of Art will be celebrating five years of the BSA Project Space, with the inaugural fundraising exhibition, The Way We Were, from 6pm on Friday, June 21.

As part of the celebration, the Project Space has produced a series of fine art prints by 12 artists that have exhibited in the space over the years.

These signed, limited-edition prints will be available for purchase, with money raised going towards running expenses and keeping costs down for exhibiting artists.

"This is a special opportunity to acquire work by some of the region's favourite artists at a very reasonable price, while supporting an initiative that has become an integral part of the local arts community” Project Space co-ordinator Meredith Cusack said.

Artists offering work include James Guppy, Christine Willcocks, Emma Walker, Michael Cusack, Travis Paterson, Amber Wallis, Rachel Farlow, Alex Hudson, Dale Rhodes, Kat Shapiro Wood and Diana Miller.

Go to www.byron schoolofart.com.

byron school of art north coast artists project space
