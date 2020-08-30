Progress on $200,000 upgrade to sports clubs’ amenities

Byron Bay second-rower Will Aisake on the charge against Ballina in FNC rugby during the 2019 season.

THE redevelopment of the amenities used by two Byron sporting groups has received in-principal support from Byron Shire Council.

Chris Cubis spoke to the council’s at Thursday’s ordinary meeting on behalf of both Byron Bay Rugby Club and Byron Bay Cricket.

The council heard amended plans for the new facilities at Byron Memorial Recreation Grounds, now endorsed by both clubs, had been filed shortly before the meeting.

“We ask that council look at our new plan that’s been endorsed by both clubs,” Mr Cubis said.

He said under the grant rules, they were expected to have “a fair bit” of work done by December.

Cr Alan Hunter asked his colleagues to support in-principal backing of the redevelopment, under the proviso the works meet a range of required standards.

“These guys have been granted a $200,000 figure to make the club more functional in terms of the change rooms,” Cr Hunter said.

“There was a canteen (in the plans) but … they canned that one … because it just wasn’t appropriate.

Plans for a redevelopment of amenities used by Byron Bay Rugby and Byron Bay Cricket.

“While they’ve been given the money, council is required to offer their support and of course council want to make sure the designs are up to the standard where safety factors have been considered and so on.

“It’s a matter of getting this thing done in a way that everyone’s happy or as happy as they can be.”

Mayor Simon Richardson said he feared it was “pretty problematic” to tell staff to approve plans the council hadn’t reviewed yet.

“You’re superseding staff’s ability to actually assess plans on a DA,” he said.

The council’s staff confirmed the nature of the facility meant it was not subject to the ordinary approval processes, but other checks and balances.

The council voted unanimously to support the redevelopment subject to a detailed final design and various requirements being met.