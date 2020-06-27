Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A family recipe dating back to the 50s has helped secure a win in the top Australia and New Zealand awards.
A family recipe dating back to the 50s has helped secure a win in the top Australia and New Zealand awards.
Food & Entertainment

HOT. HOT. HOT! Prized family recipe takes out chilli award

by Jack Lawrie
27th Jun 2020 10:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY recipe dating back to the '50s has helped secure this Tablelands man a win in the top Australia and New Zealand awards.

Millaa Millaa resident Neil Hooper grew up with his grandmother Isabel's chilli chutney, developed while working as a station cook at Delta Downs cattle station near Normanton on the Gulf of Carpentaria in the late 1950s.

Millaa Millaa man Neil Hooper's family business has won 1st and 3rd for Hot Chilli Chutney in the Mr Chilli Awards. Neil Hooper and his daughter Kimberley show off their winning chilli chutney. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN
Millaa Millaa man Neil Hooper's family business has won 1st and 3rd for Hot Chilli Chutney in the Mr Chilli Awards. Neil Hooper and his daughter Kimberley show off their winning chilli chutney. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

Mr Hooper, with his grandmother's permission, began selling it in 1996, forming Isabel's Condiment Company.

This week, he learned his chilli had come in first and third place in the Mr Chilli Awards Hot Chilli Chutney category for its 'Magma' and 'Extreme Heat' flavours.

"It was our first time doing it - my wife sent samples in, I didn't even know we'd entered until I heard we'd won," Mr Hooper said.

"It's an amazing feeling - it's an old family recipe with home grown chillies and fruits.

"It's really special to me."

Originally published as Prized family recipe takes out Mr Chilli Awards

cooking food mr chilli awards

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Criminal justice system just puts ‘bandaid on weeping wound’

        premium_icon Criminal justice system just puts ‘bandaid on weeping wound’

        News THE legal profession runs in David Heilpern’s blood, but that doesn’t mean he always agrees with the law.

        Byron a rural town with ‘a capital city’s view on the world’

        premium_icon Byron a rural town with ‘a capital city’s view on the world’

        News “IT’S very aware of world ­issues and willing to be out there on the world stage...

        Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        premium_icon Desperate call as charities struggle with spike in demand

        News The majority of food for the needy is coming from outside our region

        What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        premium_icon What you need to know about turtle nesting season in Tweed

        News Beach goers should keep an eye out for signs of turtle nests