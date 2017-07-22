Private school girls act as drug mules at Splendour

DAY 1 WRAP: Fashions leave little to the imagination

GOLD Coast private schoolgirls are acting as drug mules for older men, smuggling drugs into the Splendour in the Grass festival.

The Catholic-schooled teens, aged only 16 and 17, are reportedly putting ecstasy pills in condoms. lathering it in peanut butter and then inserting the packages up their backsides to avoid police detection.

A school insider said the girls are acting as mules, carrying packets of up to 12 pills internally for their older male friends.

They believe the peanut butter smell masks the drug scent - throwing off police sniffer dogs patrolling the Byron Bay festival site.

"They're doing it for status and credibility," the school source said.

"The girls aren't just sharing the love, they're taking it too."

Tweed Byron Police are cracking down on drug taking at the popular festival this year, already making multiple arrests at the three-day festival which officially kicked off today.

Full arrest numbers will be released once the festival concludes on Sunday.

Police have warned festivalgoers if they are caught with prohibited drugs and found guilty they will have a criminal record.

The Gold Coast schoolgirls face trafficking or supply charges if caught with a quantity larger than what is regarded as 'personal use'.

The three-day festival held at North Byron Parklands states on its website it does not encourage or condone drug-use.