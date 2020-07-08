Sandwich maker used in $70k prison ‘code black’

Zachariah Kyron Ireland, 29, took part in the three-hour riot at Arthur Gorrie prison last year.

Zachariah Kyron Ireland, 29, took part in the three-hour riot at Arthur Gorrie prison last year.

A BUNDABERG man who took part in a prison riot that caused $70,000 worth of damage, armed himself with a broom handle and used a sandwich press to smash a window, a court has heard.

Zachariah Kyron Ireland, 29, and other inmates attacked corrective services officers while a prisoner was trying to kill himself in Brisbane's Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre on July 26 last year.

The court was told that about midday, a "code black" was issued after prisoners refused to return to their cells.

They began ripping fridges from the walls, damaging security cameras and trying to break into the officers' station.

Zachariah Kyron Ireland appeared in Brisbane District Court on Wednesday.



Ireland appeared at Brisbane District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to rioting.

Prosecutor Judy Geary said his involvement was "significant" and he had armed himself with a broom handle, thrown a sandwich press that smashed a glass and tried to "pull an exercise bike from its bolts".

Ms Geary said that when a corrective officer tried to help a man who was trying to kill himself, other prisoners punched the officer.

Defence barrister Frank Walsh said Ireland was not one of the prisoners who had lashed out at the officer.

The court was told that no one was injured but the riot caused $70,000 worth of damage.

Mr Walsh said Ireland had run a successful concreting business in Bundaberg for 10 years before he turned to drugs to cope with the tragic death of his partner.

"He basically lost his way because of that Your Honour," Mr Walsh said.

Judge Paul Smith said the only way to stop his offending was to "get off the gear".

After time already served, Ireland was sentenced to two years' jail and given immediate parole.

Ireland will need to make an application for bail as he has other matters before the courts.

*If you or someone you know needs help call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or the Beyond Blue national helpline on 1300 224 636.

