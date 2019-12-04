Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at a jail.
An officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at a jail.
Crime

Prisoner strikes officer in face after ‘offensive behaviour’

by Thomas Chamberlin
4th Dec 2019 5:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN officer has been assaulted by a prisoner who struck him on the face after an incident at Woodford jail.

Queensland Corrective Services said the officer had approached a prisoner engaging in offensive behaviour at a secure unit at the jail earlier this week.

"As the officer challenged the prisoner's conduct, he was struck on the side of the face," a QCS statement said.
"Other officers restrained the prisoner, who was taken to the detention unit.

"The officer received medical treatment for bruising to the face and a laceration on his hand."

QCS says it will refer the incident to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit at the Queensland Police Service for consideration.

"Prisoners who assault officers may face additional criminal charges and further prison time," the QCS statement said.
"They are also subject to internal disciplinary processes, including loss of privileges.

"Every day our officers interact with the most challenging and complex people in our society."

assault prisoner prison officer woodford correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man spared conviction after alcohol-fuelled street assault

        premium_icon Man spared conviction after alcohol-fuelled street assault

        News The man’s victim had been hurling threats at his partner, a court has heard.

        Business forced to close after 56 years

        premium_icon Business forced to close after 56 years

        News An auto parts business is closing after a property developer purchased the land...

        Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        premium_icon Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        News Three lifesavers recognised after outstanding water rescue.

        Fury as people put lives at risk in fire zones

        premium_icon Fury as people put lives at risk in fire zones

        News RESIDENTS who ignore road closure signs and choose to drive around fire trucks in...