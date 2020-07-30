Prison sentence for foreign national over Byron drug supply

A FOREIGN national who was convicted of serious drug supply offences will appeal his penalty.

Elie Tom Kemmoun, 33, was sentenced to six months' prison when he faced Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

The same day, he had pleaded guilty to all nine charges against him.

These included carrying a cutting weapon upon apprehension, supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug, six counts of drug possession and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

It's understood Kemmoun, who was in Byron Bay on a holiday visa and has passports for France and Israel, was soon due to fly home.

According to court documents, police observed Kemmoun in a parked BMW sedan, beside a Jeep, at Byron Bay's Main Beach on the night of July 18 this year.

Kemmoun and the Jeep's occupant spoke briefly before they drove both cars to Tallow Beach car park, an area "known to police for drug supply".

Police followed them and when they approached, Kemmoun claimed he was "trying to locate a party" he had heard about.

The other man told police he was "looking for a performing fire twirler".

The pair were searched and police found a total of 46.6g of MDMA powder, 21 MDMA capsules, cannabis, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, LSD and ketamine.

In the would-be buyer's car they found $3150 which was "consistent with (the purchase of) one once of MDMA".

The case returned to court on Tuesday and defence solicitor Kim Ivosevac lodged documentation for Kemmoun's intent to appeal the severity of his sentence.

Kemmoun remains bail refused.