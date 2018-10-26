Menu
Prison officers have walked off the job in Darwin and Alice Springs today in a protest over safe staffing levels
Prison officers walk off the job over safety

by Phillippa Butt
26th Oct 2018

FOR the first time since the Holtze Prison opened, correctional officers have walked off the job, protesting over safe staffing levels.

About 130 officers protested outside the Howard Springs facility, including 80 who physically walked out at 7am.

Alice Springs officers walked out at 8am protesting the same issue.

United Voice secretary Erina Early said the protest, which was held as industrial action as the union and the Government negotiate a new enterprise bargaining agreement, was not about money.

NT Correctional officers are the highest paid in the country after they were given a 20 per cent pay increase under the Henderson government.

"This is about safety," Ms Early said.

"This is about ensuring the safety of officers, prisoners and the community. Darwin at the moment is short 20-30 officers and Alice Springs has not been properly staffed in 28 years since it opened."

