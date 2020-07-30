Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of murdering a Ballina man who was being held on remand is expected to defend the charge. Picture: Evan Morgan
A man accused of murdering a Ballina man who was being held on remand is expected to defend the charge. Picture: Evan Morgan
Crime

Prison murder accused expected to face trial

Liana Turner
30th Jul 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with murdering a fellow inmate is expected to defend the allegation.

Richard Jason Reay, 44, is charged with murder over the death of 52-year-old Ballina man Geoffrey Fardell.

Police will allege Mr Fardell was killed while being held on remand at the Mid North Coast Correctional Centre, near Kempsey, on June 11, 2019.

Mr Reay, who remains bail refused, had not entered formal pleas to the charge but when the case went before Kempsey Local Court on July 22, he was committed for stand trial before the Supreme Court.

Mr Reay will be formally arraigned on the charge before the Supreme Court in Sydney on September 4.

editors picks kempsey local court murder allegation northern rivers crime prison murder allegation sydney supreme court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Girl sexually assaulted in Lismore CBD

        Girl sexually assaulted in Lismore CBD

        News POLICE are asking the public to contact them if they have any information regarding the sexual assault of a young girl.

        • 30th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
        $500,000 worth of drugs seized during police search

        premium_icon $500,000 worth of drugs seized during police search

        News A MAN has been charged after police seized cannabis and firearms during a search...

        Prison sentence for foreign national over Byron drug supply

        premium_icon Prison sentence for foreign national over Byron drug supply

        Crime HE was visiting the North Coast on a travel visa and had no right to make even a...

        What is that strange structure on the edge of Emigrant Ck?

        premium_icon What is that strange structure on the edge of Emigrant Ck?

        News THESE unique log fillets have been introduced to serve an important purpose.