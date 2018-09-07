Prison escapees may be headed to Casino, police

Two men have escaped from a minimum security correctional facility, Kurt Reynolds, left, and Phillip Sampson.

Two men have escaped from a minimum security correctional facility, Kurt Reynolds, left, and Phillip Sampson. Contributed NSW Police Media

IT IS believed prisoners who escaped from a correctional facility may head to the Casino area.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate two prisoners who escaped from a minimum security correctional facility on the state's Mid North Coast.

Phillip Sampson, 35, and Kurt Reynolds, 40, escaped from the Aldavilla facility about 10.45am today.

The men are believed to be travelling in a stolen black 2005 Toyota Camry Sportivo sedan, with NSW registration plates JM677.

Phillip Sampson has been described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, 181cm tall, of a thin build, with black hair and brown eyes.

Kurt Reynolds has been described as being of Caucasian appearance, 187cm tall, of a large build, with brown eyes, short brown hair and a receding hairline.

Both men were last seen wearing winter green tracksuits, one with white running shoes and the other with black running shoes.

It's believed they may be headed for the Newcastle, Toronto or Casino areas.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the men, but instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.