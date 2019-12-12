Scott Morrison: Priorities are very wrong

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrsion speaks to the media during a press conference with Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter in Sydney, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Mr Morrison released a second version of his proposed religious freedom laws for public comment. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Braven

I CALLED it a few weeks ago, and copped a bit of criticism from some of our regular letter writers for it.

But I reckon I'm on the money.

This is one of, if not the worst, governments we'll ever have.

The response, or complete lack of, to the disastrous bushfires which have decimated the east coast has been incredible.

How foolish to think a PM might be compelled to take decisive action, throw open the coffers to support the firefighting effort and even hit the frontline himself to understand the scale of the disaster.

Instead he's spent the past week repealing the Medevac bill and finetuning legislation which will eat away at the equality so fiercely fought for by LGBTI, women, and people with disabilities.

What a leader.

A man being directed by his faith, dictating the direction of this country, is leading us into unprecedented trouble.

It took air quality 12 times above hazardous levels to blanket the Sydney skyline for the state of the nation to really become clear.

Funny that.

Says a bit about this country that we don't really start to worry about something until it affects us personally.

These fires have been burning for weeks, ravaging communities and leaving volunteers running on empty.

But suddenly it's an issue when the sails of the Sydney Opera House are blocked out by chokingly-thick smoke.

Interestingly, I thought that just might be what tipped ScoMo's scales and thrust him into action, his precious Harbour City under siege from the fires.

Nope. Wrong again.

Aside from a cheesy little radio call to say 'G'day' to volunteers busting themselves to save communities, there was little else offered by the man somehow in charge of this country.

We've read that rural fire brigades have resorted to crowd-funding to try and equip themselves properly to fight these blazes.

Meanwhile ScoMo is flying interstate for Christmas drinks.

He says these volunteers are wanting be out there, and don't need to be compensated for their time.

What would you expect from a bloke who refuses to increase Newstart while boosting the coffers of the upper class.

The PM even told people the cricket would fix things.

The summer of cricket will solve everything, right?

Well that plan went out the window when the smoke was so thick you could barely make out the action at the SCG the other day.

It's all good but, because soon your hospitals and aged care providers will have their ability to hire people based on faith legally protected.

It's pretty clear this government, or at least the PM, cannot get priorities right.

The country is actually burning, and you're still stuck in the dark ages of your religion, trying to enshrine the right to be a narrow-minded bigot because a book says so.

Decent leaders bring people together in dire times, they don't use a literal smokescreen to further divide a nation.