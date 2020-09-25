Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie’s surprise pregnancy announcement

by Stephen Drill
25th Sep 2020 6:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Princess Eugenie is expecting a baby early next year, with the Queen "delighted" at the news.

Buckingham Palace announced the impending arrival on Friday night Australian time.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Originally published as Princess Eugenie's surprise pregnancy announcement

princess eugenie royal baby

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Urgent’ meeting to address worsening coastal devastation

        Premium Content ‘Urgent’ meeting to address worsening coastal devastation

        Environment “THIS is happening at such a rapid rate and we need to be doing whatever we can.”

        Grand plan or 'sinkhole' for cash? Rail divides council

        Premium Content Grand plan or 'sinkhole' for cash? Rail divides council

        Council News Councillors debate whether to pursue their plans for rail corridor

        Touch of independence about new Byron deputy mayor

        Premium Content Touch of independence about new Byron deputy mayor

        Council News THREE councillors were nominated and the final decision was made in a nailbiting...

        EXCLUSIVE: First medicinal cannabis plantation set to open

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: First medicinal cannabis plantation set to open

        News Venture will produce 20,000kg of premium cannabis flower per year